Charges have been filed against the sheriff as a result of an altercation with a black newspaper carrier.

A long-serving sheriff in Washington state had never faced a racial prejudice complaint until Tuesday, when two misdemeanor charges were brought against him following an altercation with a Black newspaper carrier.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer told The Seattle Times, “I have never had a sustained or founded complaint in 37 years.” “I’ve never had a racial bias, use of force, or sexual discrimination complaint filed against me.” Sedrick Altheimer, the carrier, was driving on an usual delivery route when Troyer began following him in an unmarked personal SUV on Jan. 27. Troyer suspected Altheimer of stealing items from people’s porches.

Troyer called a dispatcher on a non-emergency officer line at 2 a.m., claiming that Altheimer had threatened to murder him. Over 40 units were dispatched to the location.

Troyer agreed that Altheimer, 24, did not threaten him in a statement to a responding officer, according to the Attorney General’s Office in a probable cause statement. Troyer did not identify himself as a sheriff or law enforcement officer, according to Altheimer, who denied making any threats.

Troyer faces two accusations, according to the attorney general: one case of false reporting and one count of making a false statement to a civil official.

Troyer indicated in his written court statement that he intends to contest the accusations because he believes Attorney General Bob Ferguson is pursuing him.

According to Troyer, Ferguson’s inquiry is “a obvious and politically driven anti-cop hit job.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In June, Altheimer’s attorneys filed a tort claim against Pierce County, stating that Troyer’s actions amounted to “racial profiling, false arrest, and excessive use of force.” The allegation, which could lead to a lawsuit, asks for millions of dollars in damages.

Troyer is a 35-year member of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, and before being elected sheriff in November 2020, he served as the agency’s public face and media spokesperson for years. Pierce County is Washington’s second-most populous county, with over 900,000 residents.

Troyer faces up to 364 days in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of the misdemeanor charges.