Charges against Ethan Crumbley and pending lawsuits could alter the legal role of schools and parents in gun safety.

Suits and charges filed in the aftermath of the Oxford High School shooting on November 30 might redefine the legal responsibilities of schools and parents when it comes to gun safety on campuses.

In an unprecedented step, Oakland County prosecutors charged James and Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan’s parents, with involuntary manslaughter in the four fatalities at Oxford High School, charging that the couple neglected to secure the weapon allegedly used in the massacre.

The accusations are the first time the parents of an alleged gunman have been charged in connection with a school shooting murder or injury.

Raymond Fryberg, the father of the 15-year-old who killed four classmates at Marysville Pilchuck High School, was caught and convicted for unlawfully acquiring and owning the rifle used in the 2014 shooting, but he was not punished for what happened on school premises.

Despite the fact that the charges against the Crumbleys are specific to the facts of the case, legal experts believe prosecutors appear to be reminding parents that they have a responsibility to prevent school shootings.

It’s difficult to track how often gun owners are prosecuted for allowing their firearms to be used in these shootings, according to Allison Anderman, senior counsel at Giffords Law Center, who told The Washington Newsday that the limited data on such penalties “are pursued haphazardly, with substantial variation across different jurisdictions.”

While the charges against the Crumbleys appear to have been pursued at random, Michigan attorney Jamie White told The Washington Newsday that he hopes they will set a new standard in which “parents will continue to be held accountable and pay attention to potential tragedies that come from kids having access to firearms.”

“I think this case will really impact the narrative in terms of how prosecutors will charge parents going ahead,” White said. “Parents in similar cases are likely to be scrutinized closely to see if they were careless in giving access to firearms or ignoring extraordinary warning flags.” “You find indications that the child was problematic in a number of cases, such as damaging animals or acting out in a way that would have warned a responsible parent that the child needed professional care, or. This is a condensed version of the information.