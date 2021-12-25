Chantelle from EastEnders exposes Gray from beyond the dead, while Chelsea discovers hidden messages.

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders, Chelsea learned Gray was not the man he seemed to be.

Whitney attempted to persuade her friend that Gray is a dangerous man in the Christmas special.

After noticing Gray’s unusual behavior, Whitney has been determined to uncover the truth about him.

Kheerat has been surreptitiously following Gray for months, it was recently revealed.

Whitney’s original plan, however, failed, and Chelsea married Gray in front of Denise and Jack in a ceremony.

Whitney, on the other hand, sent Chelsea a series of texts when she returned to The Queen Vic.

Screenshots of Chantelle’s messages in a domestic abuse forum were included in the texts.

Chantelle had written in the forum about Gray punching and kicking her and her fear that he would kill her.

Chantelle had been assaulted.