Channel 5 News reveals the winner of Celebrity MasterChef, causing outrage among viewers.

Fans of Celebrity MasterChef were outraged when the winner of the competition was revealed in a Channel 5 News bulletin before the Christmas special episode aired.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Loose Women panellist Judi Love, reality personality Joey Essex, former professional footballer Neil Ruddock, and star Su Pollard were among the contestants in the first Christmas show, which aired tonight.

The show, however, was spoiled before fans even got a chance to watch it since Channel 5 News shared a spoiler minutes before it was scheduled to air.

Gorka Marquez of Strictly Come Dancing raises concerns about a mysterious health issue.

According to a tweet from the Channel 5 News account: “We apologize for incorrectly declaring the winner of BBC1’s Celebrity Masterchef before the results were revealed on the show tonight. Please accept my apologies to all of the show’s supporters, and congrats to Judi Love on a tremendous win.” Viewers were enraged, and they vented their frustrations on social media.

Sheryl stated, ” “Congratulations to @channel5 tv for sabotaging Celebrity Masterchef by declaring the winner on the 8pm news highlight, before the two-part show had even begun tonight. #SpoilerAlert.” “Thanks for telling us who won the celebrity master-chef cook-off… before the show has aired,” Rezie remarked on Twitter. Heidi stated, “As if Channel 5 News had just announced the winner of #CelebrityMasterChef two minutes before the show began! Bud, thanks for the spoiler.” “You absolute pillocks for releasing #CelebrityMasterChef outcome before it’s been televised #celebrityleaked,” Ean wrote on Twitter. While Jamie joked, “I was just wondering if they could give me tomorrow’s football results as well….. and maybe the winning lottery numbers after @channel5 tv announced the celebrity masterchef winner before it started just wondering if they can tell me tomorrow’s football results as well.” Gemma Collins, Joe Swash, Les Dennis, Mica Paris, and Rev Richard Coles will take on the Christmas challenge in episode two, which airs Wednesday night.