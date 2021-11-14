Channel 5 (Channel 5) Divorce, husband heartbreak, and the revival of Loose Women while cruising with Jane McDonald’s manager.

Jane McDonald has a long and illustrious career, but she is best known for her roles as a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women and as the host of her own Channel 5 travel show Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Her own show premiered in 2017 and has now produced more than seven seasons, garnering her a British Academy Television Award in the process.

She is, however, dealing with her own troubles off-screen when she is not dealing with issues on Loose Women.

Jane has recently been grieving the death of her loving boyfriend Eddie Rothe, who died in March of this year at the age of 67.