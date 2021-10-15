Channel 4 unveils a fresh roster for Stand Up To Cancer, including a celebrity Gogglebox cast.

As part of the two-month Stand Up to Cancer campaign, a special celebrity-packed episode of Gogglebox will show tonight.

The celebs will give their thoughts on the most recent TV episodes and films, while the Gogglebox families will also weigh in.

Naomi Campbell and Naomi Gallagher, the Whitehalls, the Perrys, Danny and Dani Dyer, England footballers Dele Alli and Eric Dier, and One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have all been on Gogglebox in recent years.

Emmerdale viewers have noticed a problem with David’s rehabilitation from a gunshot wound.

Suranne Jones and Adam James, who co-starred in Vigil, were just confirmed as part of the celeb cast for tonight’s show.

Here’s who else will be on tonight’s show.

Diana Lucas, Matt Lucas’s mother

“Mum and I love Gogglebox, so we’re overjoyed to be on the sofa together in support of the fantastic Stand Up To Cancer,” Matt added.

Rob Delaney and Aisling Bea

Aisling explained: “I’m thrilled to be a part of Stand Up To Cancer’s fight against a disease that has affected far too many people, including my loved ones.

“It’s especially important this year, considering the strain that the pandemic has put on health services and personnel. It’s been a rough couple of years, and I’m hoping that whatever we fund might assist take some of the sting off of it.” Michelle Visage and Graham Norton “Cancer continues to take the most lovely people from us, so it’s an honour for Michelle and me to be taking our seats on the hallowed Gogglebox sofa for this year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign,” Graham said. “I love ‘Gogglebox,’ and I adore Graham Norton, so this is my idea of pure nirvana,” Michelle remarked. I lost both my adoptive and biological mothers to this terrible cancer, therefore supporting Stand Up To Cancer is extremely important to me.

“Every dollar earned goes toward finding cancer therapies, so I’m hoping we can help raise a lot of money.”

Anna Lundberg and Michael Sheen

“We’re so excited @michaelsheen and his partner @anna lundbergs will be joining the sofa clan this Friday, 15th October for #Gogglebox @SU2C celebrity special!” Gogglebox tweeted.

Suranne James and Adam James are a couple.

Suranne Jones expressed herself as follows: "Cancer has a wide range of effects."