Channel 4 takes a decision on the future of the Great British Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off’s future has been decided jointly by Channel 4 and Love Productions.

They’ve decided to extend GBBO’s license for another three years, ensuring that the show will be on the air until at least 2024.

Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, and The Great Pottery Throw Down are also included in the deal.

Paul Hollywood’s message to Lizzie Acker of the Great British Bake Off

The iconic baking show initially aired on Channel 4 in 2017, after first airing on BBC in August 2010, and it is now consistently one of the channel’s most popular shows, with 11.5 million people tuning in to witness the final last year.

The current season averages around 9 million viewers every episode, making it the year’s second most popular unscripted show.

“We are happy to have extended Bake Off’s tenure on Channel 4 for another three years,” stated Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive of Love Productions.

“Love Productions’ long-term engagement with Channel 4 demonstrates a deep, warm mutual regard and partnership that allows us to offer Bake Off to the broadest potential audience.”

“We are happy that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s distinctive combination of warmth, humour, and soggy bottoms for years to come,” said Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4.

“Bake Off is all about positivity, celebrating eccentricity, and bringing the country together, which is exactly what a publicly owned Channel 4 should be doing.”