Channel 4 has been chastised by Great British Bake Off fans for its ‘poor service.’

Following tonight’s broadcast of the Great British Bake Off, Channel 4 was chastised by viewers.

When the famous show returned for its 12th season last month, fans were overjoyed.

Dessert week returned in Episode 4, with the amateur bakers attempting to make pavlovas and other desserts.

However, viewers of the show expressed their dissatisfaction after being unable to see the episode with subtitles.

For several weeks, Channel 4’s All 4 app has had issues with the subtitle feature, and fans on Twitter have lambasted the network for “bad service.”

Ginner stated, ” “Even if #GBBO is pre-recorded, how difficult can it be for @Channel4 to provide subtitles? This is a bad level of service.” Andrianna had this to say: “Why aren’t there subtitles on this year’s #GBBO? @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 We can’t see it live with subtitles after a year of exclusion?” “Do subtitles just not exist now?” Serina wondered. According to Abdullahi, “During the #GBBO commercial break, I noticed some subtitles on Channel 4, but not on TV programmes. Anyone have any idea what’s going on?

Donna expressed herself as follows: “I’m sure it wouldn’t take more than three weeks to fix if it had sound instead of subtitles. This is a complete waste of time. Also, #GBBO is a disaster.” Following a fire alarm at a broadcast center, Channel 4 has been beset by technological troubles for the previous few weeks.

Channel 4 published an updated statement on October 9 that read: “We regret that our programs are still unavailable with subtitles, audio description, or sign language support. We understand how critical these accessibility services are to you.

“We’ve always taken viewers with hearing or vision impairments seriously, and we understand how irritating it is to be unable to see your favorite shows.

“Because of the gravity of the incident on Saturday, September 25, 2021, we are now unable to provide access services. The system that was supposed to provide access services also failed when we switched to our emergency backup.

“Our engineers have been working nonstop to resolve the issue. Channel 4 considers it a top priority. However, it is a lengthy and complicated process.

“However, Channel 4 will be fully restored when access services are fully restored.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”