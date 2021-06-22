Channel 4 executives will be questioned about the possibility of the network being privatized.

Alex Mahon, the channel’s CEO, and Charles Gurassa, its chair, will testify before the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee.

Their attendance follows Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden’s comments before the committee, in which he stated that the privatization of Channel 4 was being looked into as part of a review of public sector broadcasting.

In addition to questioning about privatisation, Channel 4 executives will be questioned about the broadcaster’s finances and efforts taken to offset the pandemic’s impact on advertising sales.

They’ll also be questioned about the channel’s ambitions to relocate to Leeds.

Channel 4 was founded in 1982 with the goal of reaching underserved communities. Its most popular programmes include Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox, and SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ms Mahon stated last year that privatization is “not something we expect to happen.”

Cultural Minister John Whittingdale, who supervised the last investigation of a private sale in 2016 when he was culture secretary, is expected to lead the Government consultation.

He told MPs last year that he is “very open minded” about privatizing Channel 4 and that he is considering the “future of all public service broadcasters.”