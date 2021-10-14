Channel 4 (Channel 4) The star of It’s A Sin is bringing a “gutwrenching” stage production to Liverpool.

A ‘gutwrenching’ theatre production will be performed in Liverpool by one of the stars of Channel 4’s hit series It’s A Sin.

On Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22, Nathaniel Hall, who played Donald Bassett in the groundbreaking queer drama, will perform his autobiographical piece First Time at Liverpool’s Unity Theatre.

Nathaniel’s life as a gay kid growing up and living with HIV is explored in this show.

Nathaniel Hall was diagnosed with HIV when he was 16 years old, two weeks before his 17th birthday, after his first sexual experience.

After an emotional breakdown in 2017, he came out as HIV-positive after keeping his diagnosis a secret from his family for almost 15 years.

In 2018, the now 34-year-old Manchester-based Channel 4 celebrity collaborated with Manchester’s Dibby Theatre to develop his autobiographical performance.

Since then, First Time has toured the country, performing in front of over 3,000 people and won accolades at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London’s VAULT Festival.

Nathaniel is bringing First Time back to the stage this autumn, with two performances at Liverpool’s Unity Theatre on October 21 and 22.

First Time is defined as a “funny and brave” celebration of life and humanity that strives to shatter the stigma around HIV by educating, destigmatizing, and empowering people to live courageously and proudly.

Nathaniel expressed his thoughts as follows: “It’s critical, especially in the case of HIV, to show people who are well, happy, and making progress in their life, and to remind people that HIV has evolved into a treatable, controllable condition.

“It’s no longer a life-threatening illness.”

Actor Billy Porter, star of the American miniseries Pose and recent recipient of the Man of the Year Attitude award, came out publicly as HIV-positive in 2021, according to Nathaniel.

He said, " "HIV's concealment and shame in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s must end. We require strong role models who live freely and proudly." He went on to remark: "Now that I am proudly living with HIV, I can say that. I've been stigmatized ever since I made that mental adjustment."