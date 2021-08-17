Channel 4 apologizes for airing a homophobic insult due to a “judgment error.”

After airing a homophobic slur on Countdown, Channel 4 issued a formal apology.

The letters AOOEDRPFT were handed to Countdown competitors, who were tasked to make the longest world possible.

According to MirrorOnline, after explaining that he had a “inappropriate seven,” competitor Matt Gould provided “p*****r” as one of the answers in the words round on Monday.

While brandishing a lighter, a thug squirts gasoline at doormen.

During the editing process, Matt anticipated his answer would be deleted out and substituted with a more acceptable one.

Channel 4’s decision to broadcast the insult has left viewers, participants, and game show hosts wondering why it wasn’t cut out.

Richard Osman, the host of Pointless, expressed surprise that the obscene word was not removed.

“The participant felt embarrassed to confess that, but in that scenario, the simple solution is to all agree he received seven points and retake with a different answer,” Richard explained. That’s something we’ve done a handful of times with ‘right’ answers.”

“A fairly simple remedy, and not an unusual one,” he continued.

“As someone who has been called a “p*****r” by homophobes on a daily basis, why on earth is Countdown allowing it to be repeated joyfully as an answer on daytime television?” remarked journalist Scott Bryan. Yes, I am aware that it is defined in the dictionary.

“However, having been on the receiving end of that word (along with f*****) as abuse for years, and then hearing it casually as an answer on a quiz show.”

“The number of people saying ‘it’s only a word,’ I’m quite sure it was only a word back in the classrooms back then, too,” he continued. Nonetheless, it feels the same.”

Even the contestant who spoke the word agreed.

“I apologise for my part in this,” Whitley Bay resident Matt Gould said. It occurred to me that it could be edited differently.

“At the time, I remarked, ‘I have an inappropriate 7 that is in the lexicon or a risky 7 that I’m not sure about.’

“I was hoping for a non-offensive 7-letter word to replace that bit.”

C4 has since issued an apology. “The airing of the word was a blunder of judgment,” they claimed. It does not reflect our beliefs, and we apologize for any offence that may have been caused.”

Countdown is currently co-hosted by Anne Robinson. “The summary has come to an end.”