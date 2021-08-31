Changes to Wirral rubbish collections, which will begin this week, have sparked outrage.

According to Wirral Council, certain dumpsters would be collected only once a month as a “temporary arrangement” to “minimise disruption” for local homeowners.

The policy, which was announced today by Wirral council, will take effect this week and will affect individuals who subscribe to brown bin garden trash collections in the borough.

The change, according to Wirral Council, is due to a nationwide scarcity of HGV drivers, as well as the continued impacts of covid, which has left its contractor, Biffa, with a shortage of adequately licensed drivers to conduct collections.

“Garden trash collections in Wirral – which are usually fortnightly – will be carried out monthly starting this week as a temporary arrangement due to a scarcity of licensed HGV drivers across the country,” a spokesman said in a post on the Wirral Council Facebook page today.

“Our waste management partner, Biffa, is reporting a driver shortage due to personnel testing positive for COVID-19 or being forced to isolate due to close contact with someone.

“Collection services were disrupted last week, so Biffa sent crews out over the weekend to catch up.”

Residents who have unemptied dumpsters that were due for collection last week should report it online as a “missed collection,” according to the Wirral Council spokesperson.

The reduction was necessary to guarantee that green and grey dumpsters were prioritized, according to Wirral Council, and was “less disruptive” than suspending the service until shortages were resolved.

“A reduction in the frequency of garden trash collections, at least for the next four weeks, is considered as a less-disruptive alternative to halting the service entirely while green and grey bin collections are prioritized due to personnel shortages,” the spokesperson added.

“As an optional service, we appreciate that customers will want to get the most out of their membership, and once we’ve assessed the full scope of the disruption, we’ll contact subscribers with more information about the missed collections.

“Subscribers should go to https://www.wirral.gov.uk/bins-and…/brown-garden-waste-bin to find out when their new collection date is:”

