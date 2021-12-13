Changes to US government services include the ability to renew passports online and the ability to schedule IRS calls.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign a new executive order aimed at simplifying federal services.

The executive order’s details were released on Monday, and the order is anticipated to be signed later that afternoon. These steps are intended to lessen the amount of time Americans spend waiting for federal assistance. The White House is hopeful that these adjustments would help to rebuild trust in a government that has seen its approval ratings plummet in recent months.

“This executive order is primarily focused on how the federal government delivers services to the public and ensuring that we offer a high-quality product to the public,” Neera Tanden, a senior advisor, said. “We can ensure that the government does a better job as we push it to do more.” The opportunity to renew their passports online, skipping the usual method of renewal, is one of the services that will be improved as a result of the order. Printing forms and paying for the renewal with a paper check or money order was the initial approach. Another significant feature that could make Americans’ life easier is the option to schedule IRS callbacks rather than waiting on line for an indefinite period of time.

The executive order’s provisions are planned to be implemented across 17 government agencies by 2022.

According to Bill Sweeney, senior vice president of government affairs for AARP, an organisation for older Americans, the new executive order should bring government services into the digital era.

Sweeney explained, “We do our banking online.” “We do all of our work on the internet.” We can order food from the comfort of our own homes. We can use our phones to place grocery orders. People have grown accustomed to it, and they expect the government to keep up as well.” Officials claim that existing funding should be sufficient to cover renovations, and that better service and efficiency will save the government money in the long run. On Monday afternoon, Biden planned to sign the order.

The initiative, according to Paul Light, a public policy professor at New York University and a federal bureaucracy expert, might be a game changer, albeit the Biden administration will have challenges.

“The problem isn’t hope; it’s the bureaucratic quagmire,” Light explained. “It’s a fight to make government services better.” This is a condensed version of the information.