Changes to Universal Credit rules will aid claimants over the holidays.

Over the holiday season, Universal Credit has been modified to ensure that claimants receive more consistent benefit payments.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has developed a system that automatically detects claimants who receive a second monthly wage payment in the same benefit assessment period, ensuring that they are paid correctly even if their employer pays them early due to a bank holiday.

According to the Daily Record, DWP officials will be able to move the second payment to the next assessment period in the system, ensuring that the claimant’s payments do not fluctuate from month to month.

People on certain benefits will receive a bonus Christmas payment from the DWP.

Four working single moms won a High Court appeal to the UK government’s rules on the Universal Credit assistance system earlier this year.

In January, two judges in London announced that the ladies, who claimed they were having financial difficulties as a result of the way the system works, had won a judicial review action against the Work and Pensions Secretary.

The women claimed that the system has a “fundamental flaw” that causes their monthly payments to vary “enormously,” leaving them out of pocket.

They questioned the DWP’s methodology for determining the amount due under the Universal Credit Regulations of 2013.

Following a hearing in November 2020, Lord Justice Singh and Mr Justice Lewis issued their decision after hearing that the ladies were struggling to manage their household budgets and that some had fallen into debt or had to rely on food banks.

Working women’s lawyers predicted that the problem would affect “tens of thousands” of people claiming Universal Credit at the time.

They described how the issue arose when claimants were paid by their employers on a day that coincided with their Universal Credit assessment period.

They also pointed out that if a claimant gets paid early due to a weekend or Bank Holiday, the system considers it as two payments in one month, resulting in a lower Universal Credit payout.

Payments made throughout the holiday season

Although the DWP has yet to confirm if payment dates will be affected by bank holidays throughout the Christmas season, many claimants will get their customary payment. “The summary has come to an end.”