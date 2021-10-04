Changes to the travel testing rules for double-jabbed Britons.

On Monday, October 4, a series of improvements went into effect, making it much easier for Brits to go abroad.

The amber list has been eliminated, and reports suggest that the red list, which presently includes 54 countries, could be reduced to just nine.

Another significant change is the relaxation of testing criteria for any British citizens who have been double-jabbed.

Anyone who had been double jabbed and wanted to enter the UK from an amber list country had to pay for a PCR or lateral flow test before flying and another PCR test within two days of landing under previous restrictions.

Fully vaccinated newcomers from the rest of the globe, on the other hand, now just have to take one test – a day two PCR test after landing – under new rules.

Later this month, day two will be replaced by a less expensive lateral flow, although transport secretary Grant Shapps has yet to say when that will happen.

There’s no need to isolate or take a “pre-departure” test before taking a flight.

Only if you received the final dosage of a UK-approved vaccination at least 14 days ago are you fully immunized.

Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Moderna, and Janssen are the companies in question (J&J).

The UK authorities give blanket recognition to anyone who completed their entire course in the UK, EU, or US.

Those whose first and second doses were given in two different nations, such as the United States and Europe, had the same problem.

Those who have been injected in another country will need a digital or paper certificate from a public health organization that includes crucial information.

Full name, date of birth, vaccine brand, manufacturer, date, and country are all included.

According to the government, the immunization programs of 50 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Canada, are now recognized by British authorities.