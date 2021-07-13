Changes to the lockdown rule as of July 19: What you can and can’t do

Despite Boris Johnson’s confirmation that England will reopen on July 19, certain critical safeguards will remain in place.

Boris Johnson declared that, as of July 19, the majority of the legal coronavirus limitations imposed during the outbreak will be lifted.

As policymakers outline a cautious approach to England’s “independence day” on July 19 in response to growing coronavirus incidence, the use of domestic vaccine passports and face masks will be urged.

And, as the number of cases rises, some restrictions will remain in place after July 19.

In education, high-risk workplaces, and to help people manage their personal risk, testing when you have symptoms and targeted asymptomatic testing are used.

Isolating when positive or when NHS Test and Trace is notified.

All people entering from countries on the red list and those not fully vaccinated arriving from countries on the amber list are subject to border quarantine.

While the government no longer encourages individuals to work from home if they can, it does anticipate and advocate a gradual return during the summer. In crowded settings, like as public transportation, the government expects and encourages that people wear face coverings to reduce the quantity, proximity, and duration of social connections.

Encourage and support the usage of the NHS Covid Pass in high-risk situations by enterprises and large events.

All remaining restrictions on social interaction (now six people or two homes indoors or 30 people outdoors) will be lifted, and there will be no limits on the number of people who can meet in any situation, indoors or out.

All settings, including nightclubs, will be able to open. Large-scale activities, such as concerts and sporting events, can restart without any restrictions on attendance or social separation.

All prohibitions on life events such as weddings, funerals, bar/bat mitzvahs, and baptisms, as well as any lingering restrictions on the number of guests, will be lifted. At life events, there will be no necessity for table service or limits on singing or dancing.

Visitors to any location will not be needed to have COVID status verification as a condition of entrance.

In all circumstances, the legal obligation to wear a facial covering will be lifted.

Distancing regulations in social situations (two meters).