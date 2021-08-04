Changes to the green, amber, and red lists as 24 countries are expected to flip.

The UK’s travel lists will be updated on Thursday, with industry insiders expecting that 24 countries may change color under the traffic light system.

From August 5, several countries and vacation locations are rumored to be switching to the quarantine-free green list.

According to Birmingham Live, some countries will transition from amber to red and green to amber, with more than a dozen expected to be added to the green list.

The holiday locations may be lowered, allowing vacationers to travel overseas as early as later this month.

The increase will give British holidaymakers and families across the country renewed optimism for a summer vacation.

Boris Johnson promised to keep travel restrictions as easy as possible, so ministers scrapped proposals for a “amber watchlist.”

Germany, Portugal, Canada, and Austria are just four of the tourist areas that could be reduced to green for UK fully jabbed travelers to go without quarantine.

The countries that are anticipated to change color this week are listed below.

Bahrain

India

Kenya

Pakistan

Spain

Greece

France

Germany

Portugal

Canada

Austria

Romania

Bosnia

Czech Republic

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Saudi Arabia is a country in the Middle East.

Polynesia française

Bhutan

Macedonia, North

Norway

“I realize how much people plan, prepare, for the summer holidays,” Boris Johnson said.

“But we must remember that this is still a serious virus, and we must strive to prevent variants from entering the country, as well as importing variants from other countries, so we must take a balanced approach.”

“I want to see something that is as straightforward and user-friendly as possible.”