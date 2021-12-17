Changes to the ‘critical’ care fund were authorized in a two-minute meeting.

During a Liverpool City Council meeting that lasted less than two minutes, changes to “essential” care funding were adopted.

Councillors approved a report describing intentions to amend a partnership agreement between the council and local clinical commissioning groups over pooled budget and spending plans as part of the Better Care fund in one minute and 44 seconds at a meeting of the council’s health and wellbeing board.

According to the report, the Better Care fund is “an important part of the plans to improve the integration of planning, commissioning, and delivery of health and social care services in Liverpool, with the goal of increasing the value of available resources and reducing avoidable use of hospital and long-term residential care.”

The Better Care fund, which was first formed in 2013 under a different name, was developed with the goal of creating “joined up” health and social care services and removing the hurdles that distinct financing streams generate.

The fund pulls together funds for disability facilities, social care funding, and the winter pressures grant from clinical commissioning groups and local authorities.

Although ‘deeds of variation’ had been provided over the years to include key changes, such as hospital discharge funding arrangements last year in light of the covid pandemic, the partnership agreement between Liverpool Council and the clinical commissioning groups had not been updated since it was devised in 2013.

“As a result, this year, it is proposed to amend the documentation and use the current published standard template format” indicated in national guidance,” according to the report, citing continuous modifications to the agreement, including the addition of public health services.

The report mentions the Council’s £81,344,099 commitment to the fund in 2021/21, as well as Liverpool’s Clinical Commissioning Group’s £53,345,927 payment and revisions to the budget allocation for next year, which reflect the expansion of public health services.

It was also suggested that a working group be formed to look into expanding the partnership agreement to cover children’s services.

The report was initially scheduled for a call-in to be debated further before it was authorized.

However, with the deadline for submitting documentation for this year’s plans approaching on December 27, “The summary has come to an end.”