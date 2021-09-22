Changes to the Chipotle menu include a new smoked brisket ingredient, which prompts a free delivery promotion.

Chipotle’s menu has been spiced up with the addition of a new item to the Mexican restaurant’s menu. Smoked brisket will be added to the meat portion of the popular restaurant’s protein menu.

Through the company’s “stage-gate procedure,” the smoked brisket was first tested in 60 restaurants across Ohio and California in November.

The new menu item has Responsibly Raised beef, Mexican flavors such as chipotle chile peppers and fire-roasted jalapenos, and an unique brisket sauce created with smokey chili peppers.

The hand-chopped beef is also seared on a grill before being smoked to perfection. Customers may now purchase their favorite Chipotle bowl, burrito, quesadilla, or taco with the new smoked brisket.

“This isn’t your typical brisket experience,” said Chris Brandt, the restaurant chain’s chief marketing officer.

“We’ve developed a unique Smoked Brisket recipe that is true to our cuisine and complements our real ingredients perfectly.”

Through the restaurant’s app and online ordering, Chipotle reward members will get exclusive access to the smoke brisket menu item.

The smoked brisket, however, will be available to order starting Thursday in Chipotle restaurants across the United States and Canada, as well as via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca. Third-party apps will not be able to access the new menu item until September 27.

Chipotle is providing a $0 delivery fee on any orders with the new smoked brisket to commemorate the arrival of the new protein menu addition. Customers in the United States and Canada can take advantage of the discount using the Chipotle app and online ordering from September 27 to October 3.

Chipotle isn’t the first restaurant to change its menu. The cilantro-lime cauliflower rice was brought to the menu for a limited period in January, and the hand-crafted quesadilla was added to the menu in March. In 17 years, the quesadilla was the restaurant’s first customizable entrée.