Changes to Post Office card accounts are made by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

In order to properly transition existing customers to standard bank accounts, Post Office card accounts will be extended for another year.

The Post Office card accounts (POca) scheme was meant to expire in November this year, but it has now been extended for another 12 months due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The changes are made so that everyone has enough time to make other arrangements for their welfare payments.

One million UK families are missing out on up to £2,000 in childcare.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is writing to all clients who currently receive money into a POca to inform them that the system will be phased out.

The DWP advises all users to open a bank account if they are able, but those who are unable to do so will be transferred to a new Payment Exception Service.

A lot of work has gone into identifying people who are most at risk so that vulnerable claimants can get extra help before the switch to the new system.

“While the vast majority of pensions and benefits are deposited directly into people’s bank accounts, some people prefer to collect their payments over the counter at their local Post Office,” said Guy Opperman, Minister for Pensions.

“With this extra time, we’ll be able to help our most vulnerable clients transition to the payment method that’s right for them – even if that means ensuring they can still acquire cash at the Post Office using a card from the new Payment Exception Service.”

Pensioners and benefit claimants will be able to pick how they want to receive their payments thanks to the new Payment Exception Service.

The distribution of digital coupons by SMS, email, or a unique barcode shown on a mobile phone are all options for payment.

The new service will also include a reusable mag stripe plastic card that can be used to withdraw cash from over 28,000 PayPoint retail locations and 11,500 Post Office locations.

When consumers are transferred to the Payment Exception Service, checks will be performed to verify that vouchers are cashed.

You will require if you are claiming tax credits, Child Benefit, or Guardians Allowance. “The summary has come to an end.”