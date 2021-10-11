Changes to Chester Zoo’s Christmas Lanterns event have been confirmed.

The Lanterns Christmas event at Chester Zoo is back for its tenth year with a twist: never-before-seen illuminations.

The zoo’s night-time path, which allows visitors to explore the zoo after hours, is a popular winter event for families from Cheshire, Merseyside, and beyond.

The route, which will open on November 12, will have new elaborately crafted colorful lanterns that highlight endangered animals such as orangutans, wolves, butterflies, and caterpillars.

Visitors will be able to witness classic favorites from prior years, such as lions, tigers, elephants, and giraffes, in addition to the new lanterns.

Along the route, tourists will encounter enchanting costumed characters, making it a thrilling event for the whole family to enjoy this winter.

There will also be a spectacular light show to commemorate Chester Zoo’s 90th birthday, which will take visitors on a trip through time to learn about the zoo’s history.

Tickets are currently on sale for £11 for children and £13 for adults. The event will take place from November 12 to December 23, and will run from 4 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. on each date, with timed tickets allowing for access every fifteen minutes.

The funds raised will assist the zoo recover from the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak and support the zoo’s important role as a wildlife conservation organization.