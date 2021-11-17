Changes to a contentious car park are part of a larger strategy to revitalise Wirral.

Liscard is undergoing a transformation, with renovations to the major shopping center and plans to redevelop large areas of the town.

The Cherry Tree Centre and its car park will be “half redeveloped” to make way for a new food store, as well as other yet-to-be-determined premises, with residential space above, according to Wirral Council’s’masterplan’ for the town.

The parking strategy for the town in the masterplan also states that the Seaview Road car park could become part of a housing scheme, but that the amount of car parking at the Cherry Tree Centre would not change because the space would be re-purposed as a multi-story car park, allowing land to be released for redevelopment.

Under the vision, further dwellings might be developed on Burns Avenue, at a site currently occupied by two automotive shops.

More dwellings are also desired on land behind the Capitol Buildings and along several of the town’s main thoroughfares, according to the council.

This includes Seaview Road, where the city aims to convert long-term vacant business properties into houses.

Dominick House, a vacant five-story office building that could be redeveloped with a mix of residential and other uses, is one of the numerous unoccupied structures in the town planned to be redeveloped.

The designs ask for a complete renovation of Liscard Way, including new asphalt, lighting, and flora, which would drastically alter the area’s appearance.

As part of the improvements to the Cherry Tree Centre, a new pedestrianized roadway with a square called Tower Place will be built.

Liscard Crescent, Mill Lane, St Alban’s Road, and Wallasey Road, for example, might be modified to minimize the amount of space allocated to vehicles and enhance space for walkers, bicycles, and other characteristics that would improve the town’s aesthetic.

A two-way cycling lane through Liscard town centre, extending from Seaview Road in the north to Liscard Road in the south, is suggested as further demonstration of the importance of so-called “active travel” to the town’s future.

