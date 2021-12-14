Chandra Winford, aka “The Money Queen,” Offers Her Opinion On Financial Independence.

In 2021, the United States received its lowest ever grade on the Index of Economic Freedom.

Financial planning has been discovered to be the most effective method of ensuring financial independence.

Chandra Winford, a financial coach, helps many people with financial planning and education.

With a score of 74.8, the United States is ranked 20th in the 2021 Index For Economic Freedom. Due to a dip in financial health, its overall score has dropped 1.8 points.

Despite staying “mostly free,” the US received the lowest score and rating on the Index in its history. Excessive government spending, unsustainable debt levels, and overregulation of the health-care and banking sectors remain important impediments to greater economic liberty in the United States.

One of the most important parts of a successful business strategy is effective financial planning and management. In order to maximize your bottom line, you must have a well-crafted plan that you not only execute well, but also review and adjust on a frequent basis. You should also use all of the valuation tools at your disposal to optimize savings and remove inefficiencies in order to secure your financial future and achieve financial freedom.

Understanding the concept of financial management is essential to nailing every stage of the planning process, and having a solid financial plan is essential to a company’s success. To get complete control over your company’s finances and set yourself apart from the competition, you must guarantee that your financial management is fundamentally solid.

Your financial plan’s purpose is to forecast your company’s future financial success. As a result, you’ll be forced to: Financial forecasts Stress tests for the critical inputs required to move your company forward

Getting ready for your company’s capital needs.

According to Ray Dalio, one of the world’s most successful investors and entrepreneurs, there are just a few basic necessities in life. In a recent interview, Ray Dalio, the CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, stated that you need food and shelter first, then you need to learn about money. Being financially informed may help a person’s life in a variety of ways, from increasing earning potential and assisting with retirement planning to easing some of the financial stress.

According to NYU economist Nouriel Roubini, the loss of income for many people and enterprises means that private-sector debt levels will become unsustainable as well, potentially leading to mass defaults and bankruptcies. Failure to adequately plan for financial losses could be disastrous. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.