Challengers to Liz Cheney withdraw from the race and support Trump-backed candidate Hageman instead.

After former President Donald Trump backed another candidate this week, two Wyoming Republicans hoping to succeed U.S. Representative Liz Cheney in a GOP primary stepped out.

Harriet Hageman, an attorney and former Republican National Committee official, was backed by Trump on Thursday.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune, Bryan Miller and Darin Smith dropped out of the campaign within two hours of receiving the endorsement.

Joey Correnti, chairman of the Carbon County Republican Party, requested the candidates to drop out of the contest after Trump’s endorsement, according to an email acquired by the newspaper.

According to the story, Miller stated that he would, and that he would support Hageman. Smith also dropped out of the campaign, saying he would support Hageman.

In a news release, Smith said, “I said hell would freeze over before I’d be the reason Liz Cheney is re-elected to represent the great state of Wyoming in the United States House.”