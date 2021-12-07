Chad Read’s death is being investigated by the Texas Attorney General, and his family is suing the man who shot him.

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated on Tuesday that a criminal inquiry into Chad Read’s death had been launched.

Read, 54, was shot and died on November 5 in Lubbock County, Texas, during an incident with another guy over an apparent domestic dispute. After video of the shooting was extensively circulated on social media and in other channels, it attracted national attention.

The footage and a statement regarding the incident were first provided on November 24 by an attorney for Read’s widow, Jennifer Read. Jennifer Read is fighting for custody of her stepchildren and has filed a $50 million wrongful death case against the suspected gunman, Kyle Carruth, and his company.

“Our office has launched a criminal inquiry into this shooting,” Paxton’s office said in a statement. “To safeguard the integrity of any criminal investigation conducted by our office, we do not comment on the case while it is ongoing. As a result, we shall refrain from commenting on the case’s facts.” “All criminal cases, including this one, must proceed through the steps of acquiring evidence, analyzing evidence, questioning witnesses, and other actions,” the statement stated. The Lubbock Police Department indicated in a news release on November 16 that it has sent the incident’s case files to the Texas Attorney General’s Office to commence an investigation.

Prior to that, Lubbock County’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit launched an investigation on November 5. From November 5 to November 10, investigators from the unit conducted witness interviews and gathered evidence before learning that the Lubbock County district attorney’s office had officially recused itself and that the case had been assigned to a prosecutor from the Texas attorney general’s office.

After Chad Read went up at Christina’s house to pick up their kid, the shooting allegedly occurred during a child custody fight. Carruth, Christina’s boyfriend, allegedly walked inside their house and returned with a gun.

Before Carruth fired a shot at the ground, the two men argued. Read attempted but failed to remove the gun from Carruth. Carruth can be seen in the footage stepping back and firing at Read, who is then seen. This is a condensed version of the information.