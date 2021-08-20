Chad Isaak: Who Is He? In North Dakota, a Navy veteran was found guilty of four murders.

According to the Associated Press, the perpetrator of one of the most heinous crimes in North Dakota history was found guilty Friday of killing four employees at a property management agency in 2019.

In the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Bill Cobb, 50, and Cobb’s wife, Lois Cobb, jurors found Chad Isaak, a chiropractor and Navy veteran, guilty on all counts.

In his opening address, defense counsel Bruce Quick admitted that the slaughter was particularly horrible and one of the worst in the state’s history. Three of the victims were shot and stabbed by Isaak at the Mandan company, and the victims were stabbed around 100 times in total.

The 47-year-old Isaak’s mobile home was on the firm’s land. He has pled not guilty to four counts of murder and three other charges, and he now faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Isaak, who was handcuffed, glanced down as the findings were given, but he seemed unmoved when the jury’s judgment on each count was read.

Following a three-week trial, a jury raped six men and six women debated for four and a half hours before finding Isaak guilty.

Judge David Reich did not set a sentence date right away.

During the trial, Quick stated that the case amounted to a hasty decision based on faulty information that resulted in the erroneous finding. On Wednesday, the defense rested its case.

During the trial, prosecutor Karlei Neufeld described the gruesome crime scene, saying that evidence recovered during searches of Isaak’s home and vehicle included images, security video, bullet fragments, a knife, and other objects.

Prosecutors framed the case as a puzzle, with all of the pieces pointing to Isaak, including a knife discovered in his clothes washer, gun parts discovered in his freezer, and security camera footage tracing his pickup.

Investigators were unable to uncover a motivation, according to BCI Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel, but a motive is not required for conviction.

Authorities, according to the defense, disregarded a slew of potential suspects. Isaak’s lawyers also questioned the origin, collecting, and processing of evidence; claimed that certain testimony contradicted police reports; and questioned the sourcing, collection, and processing of evidence. This is a condensed version of the information.