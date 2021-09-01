Chad Daybell’s Children Claim Tylee, JJ’s Alleged Murderer Was “Framed” Father, according to Lori Vallow.

Despite the fact that Chad Daybell has been charged with many murders, his five children think their father was framed by his wife Lori Vallow and her brother Alex Cox.

In May, Daybell and Vallow were charged with the deaths of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, whose bodies were discovered on Daybell’s Idaho ranch months earlier.

Daybell is also charged with murdering his wife Tammy just weeks before marrying Vallow. His children, on the other hand, believe he is not to blame for the deaths of their mother and Vallow’s children.

Daybell’s daughter Emma Murray will discuss the criminal allegations against her father with CBS correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti in an upcoming episode of “48 Hours.”

Murray and Vigliotti are shown on Daybell’s farm in a sneak look from the episode, when she insisted her father was innocent. She claims that he was framed. “This is his property,” says the narrator. It would be attributed to him if there are dead buried here.”

When Vigliotti asked Murray who she thought was responsible for the deaths of Vallow’s children, Murray replied the answer was self-evident.

She says, “I believe it’s quite evident it was Lori and Alex.” “Alex came… and went for a while….” We have no idea… what he was up to.”

Murray acknowledges that the circumstances surrounding JJ and Tylee’s deaths were odd, but she does not believe her father was involved in the killings.

Murray said, “I don’t know why they (the dead) would be there.” “However, I am confident that if he were to commit a crime, he would not place the proof in his own garden… In this country, we assume innocence. We don’t throw individuals in jail just because they look funny.”

Meanwhile, Tammy was considered to have died of natural reasons at first, but her body was excavated later. Despite the lack of a new cause of death, sources told EastIdahoNews.com that she died of asphyxiation.

Daybell’s children admitted that they were the ones who refused to have Tammy’s body autopsied since their father was still reeling from her loss. They believe, however, that the accounts of asphyxiation do not necessarily imply that she was murdered.

“Suffocation does not always imply asphyxiation. It just signifies that the breath was disrupted, in my opinion. Mark Daybell claimed, “And in the end, she couldn’t breathe.”

”48 Hours” will premiere on CBS on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.