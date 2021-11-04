Cervical cancer may become a “rare illness” as a result of immunizations and screening.

According to a study, the NHS cervical cancer vaccine program has prevented hundreds of women from contracting the disease and thousands from developing pre-cancerous alterations in their cells.

The Cancer Research UK-funded study found that cervical cancer rates in women offered the vaccine between the ages of 12 and 13 (now in their 20s) were 87 percent lower than in the unvaccinated population, providing the first confirmation that the program is saving lives.

Cases in this age bracket, which are uncommon, have decreased from approximately 50 per year to only five, according to researchers.

Cervical cancer rates were also reduced by 62 percent in women between the ages of 14 and 16, and by 34 percent in women between the ages of 16 and 18 when immunization was implemented.

Data from the human papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation program utilizing the Cervarix vaccine, which was provided to girls on the NHS from 2008 to September 2012, was examined by experts.

The program currently uses a new vaccination, Gardasil, which is administered to girls and boys aged 12 and 13.

According to the latest study, there were roughly 450 fewer occurrences of cervical cancer (down from 374 cases in 2016-18) and 17,200 fewer cases of cervical carcinomas (pre-cancers) in individuals who had been vaccinated against HPV in England by June 2019.

The study discovered a 97% reduction in pre-cancerous changes to cells in women vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 13, a 75% reduction in women vaccinated between the ages of 14 and 16, and a 39% reduction in women vaccinated between the ages of 16 and 18, and a 39% reduction in women vaccinated between the ages of 16 and 18.

Experts estimate that around 36,000 women would have been afflicted by pre-cancerous alterations if they hadn’t been vaccinated.

The findings, which were published in The Lancet medical journal, give the first direct worldwide proof of cervical cancer prevention with a vaccine for two strains of HPV, the virus that causes it, according to the researchers.

According to Cancer Research UK, the results were better than predicted, and cervical cancer could become an uncommon disease as a result of immunizations and screening.

“It’s been incredible,” said lead study author Professor Peter Sasieni of King’s College London.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”