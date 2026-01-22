Central North Carolina Braces for Weekend Winter Storm

Central North Carolina is preparing for a potentially hazardous winter storm this weekend, as forecasts predict a dangerous combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Meteorologists are warning of severe travel disruptions, power outages, and dangerously cold temperatures in what could be one of the season’s most significant weather events.

Winter Storm Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of the region, including Wake, Durham, Orange, Johnston, and Chatham counties. The watch, which was announced on January 21, 2026, covers a broad swath of central North Carolina, including the Triangle area. According to meteorologists, the storm will likely begin Friday night, January 23, and continue through Sunday evening, January 25.

Though the precise amount of snow remains uncertain, officials have warned of the potential for hazardous conditions, with snow, freezing rain, and sleet expected to cause significant disruptions. Temperatures in the region are forecast to remain in the 20s throughout Saturday and Sunday, with dangerously cold wind chills possibly dropping below zero by Monday night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Petro in Raleigh emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, “It’s going to be dangerously cold, especially after the storm, with wind chills possibly below zero.” The cold front moving in late Friday will bring frigid temperatures that will make it difficult for accumulated ice and snow to melt.

State of Emergency Declared

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on January 21 to help coordinate the state’s response to the storm. He urged residents to take precautions, saying, “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out.” The governor has also called for all but essential travel to be avoided to allow first responders to perform their duties safely and efficiently.

In preparation, the State Emergency Response Team has been activated, and transportation crews have been working around the clock to pre-treat roads and highways with brine. Salt supplies have been restocked, and snow removal equipment has been readied. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has advised residents to avoid travel once the storm begins, allowing road crews to work without interference.

Governor Stein also directed the waiver of certain transportation regulations to expedite the movement of relief vehicles across the state. Emergency management officials are working closely with local partners to ensure the timely distribution of resources to affected communities.

Potential Power Outages and Travel Hazards

The storm’s impact on the power grid is a major concern, as the ice accumulation could bring down tree branches and power lines, causing widespread outages. Emergency management officials have advised residents to prepare by keeping mobile phones charged, stocking up on essential supplies like food, water, and medications, and ensuring they have flashlights and batteries on hand.

First responders are also warning that the storm will make travel conditions treacherous. Drivers are advised to carry disaster kits, including extra warm clothing, and to exercise caution, especially on bridges and overpasses that may freeze quickly. In the event of being stranded, motorists are urged to pull off the road, signal for help, and avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by slightly opening a window if the engine is running for warmth.

To minimize risks from falling tree branches, horticulturists from the JC Raulston Arboretum have advised routine tree maintenance and warned residents to avoid parking under trees during the storm. Even a quarter-inch of ice can cause tree limbs to snap, posing significant dangers to both property and power lines.

As the weekend approaches, local school districts are preparing for the possibility of closures. Durham Public Schools has communicated snow day learning tips to families, while Wake County plans to send out detailed information to ensure that students stay connected to their education should schools be disrupted.

With the storm set to impact a wide area, emergency crews are on high alert and communities are urged to stay prepared. Officials are reminding everyone to take the storm seriously, make necessary preparations, and avoid unnecessary travel. As the storm unfolds, residents are encouraged to stay informed through local forecasts and official updates.