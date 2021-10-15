Census data shows that millions of people in Puerto Rico are less likely to identify as white.

According to the results of the 2020 Census, millions of Puerto Ricans are less likely to identify only as “white” than they were ten years ago. The number of Puerto Ricans who identified as white on the census fell by about 80%, indicating a possible shift in how the island and U.S. territory’s population view their racial identity.

Puerto Ricans are beginning to grasp that “their whiteness comes with an asterisk,” according to Yarimar Bonilla, a political anthropologist and head of Hunter College’s Center for Puerto Rican Studies.

“They understand they aren’t white by American standards, but they aren’t black by Puerto Rican standards,” Bonilla explained.

Nearly half of Puerto Ricans who responded to the 2020 census identified as having “two races or more,” a considerable increase from the 3% who did so in the 2010 census. According to the Associated Press, the majority of individuals who chose “two races or more” indicated they were “white and some other race.”

Meanwhile, more than 838,000 people listed as “some other race alone,” a roughly 190 percent increase from 289,900 people a decade ago, according to Census Bureau officials, though Bonilla said the races they chose have yet to be released. Even though federal regulation defines those categories as ethnicity, not race, experts believe people typed “Puerto Rican,” “Hispanic,” or “Latino.”

Tamara Texidor, 45, was one of those who switched her race response from “other” to “Afrodescendent” this time after selecting “other” in 2010. She said she made the decision after speaking with her brother, a census worker, who informed her how many people he encountered while going door to door had difficulty answering the racial question.

Since she descended from slaves on her father’s side, Texidor began to focus on her lineage and wanted to acknowledge it.

When she was filling out the census, she remembers thinking to herself, “I’m not going to select ‘other.'” “I have the impression that I am someone.” Experts are still arguing what caused the major shifts in the 2020 census. Several factors, including phrasing changes and a change in how the Census Bureau analyzes and codes replies, are thought to be at play.

Bonilla also believes that there is a growing awareness.