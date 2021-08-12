Census data shows that less than half of residents under the age of 18 are white, indicating a shift in diversity.

According to estimates from the 2020 US census, less than half of residents under the age of 18 are white, indicating a shift in diversity, as fresh data is projected to indicate dozens of counties across 18 states no longer have a racial or ethnic majority group.

The Census Bureau has opted not to use the words minority and majority this year. The terms, according to the Bureau, hinder the capacity to “illustrate the United States’ complex racial and cultural diversity.”

Instead, as part of new measures to appropriately depict racial and ethnic variety across the country, diversity in localities will be represented by an index, a map, and a score. The bureau’s updated data, which reflects the modifications, is set to be released on Thursday.

African American domestic workers arrived in the Como area of Fort Worth, Texas, almost 120 years ago, where they hosted Fourth of July parades, patronized stores on Horne Street, and lived in what appeared like a small village within the great metropolis for several generations.

However, towards the turn of the century, many young families began to leave, leaving behind little frame houses that were suitable for refurbishment. Fort Worth’s economic development aided in this endeavor. Hispanics who came to work in construction, manufacturing, and service jobs from Mexico and Central America settled in, repaired the homes, and helped rejuvenate the area.

The newcomers have altered not only the Como area, but also the surrounding Tarrant County, which is one of an increasing number of places in the United States where white citizens are no longer the majority. There isn’t a single racial or cultural group that does.

According to estimates, 113 million people—roughly a third of all Americans—now live in a plurality county.

The impact of increased diversity will be evident in census data: People of color, who have traditionally been considered racial or ethnic minorities, account for nearly all of the population growth in the United States. When there is no majority, however, that term becomes obsolete.

