Censors in China have cut CNN’s live broadcast while discussing Peng Shuai.

The feed of CNN’s broadcast in China appears to have been disrupted while it presented the story of tennis sensation Peng Shuai.

Concerns were raised earlier this month over Peng’s well-being when she appeared to vanish from public view.

This came after a senior Chinese minister was accused of sexual assault.

Peng has now resurfaced in public, most recently attending a kids tennis competition in Beijing on Sunday.

However, CNN news anchor John Berman was obliged to explain that the channel had been restricted by China during a live broadcast chronicling Peng’s story.

“I just want to clarify to our viewers what is going on screen right now,” Berman remarked to journalist Will Ripley.

“They can see a box beneath your face that is actually the live feed of this program in China, but it’s simply color bars.”

“As soon as you started talking, it turned to color bars.” “What the hell is going on here?” After years of reporting in China, Ripley spoke about the challenges he has faced.

He stated that the international community continues to put pressure on Beijing for Peng Shuai’s safety.

“I’ve lost count of how many times CNN’s coverage of sensitive matters has been banned during the last 8 years in Asia covering China,” Ripley remarked.

“However, it is a live, in-the-moment evidence of mainland censorship.

“They took Peng Shuai off the internet, and they’re not even talking about it on television or on international networks.”

“They have an army of censors ready to press that button the moment we start discussing this story.” It isn’t going to make the story go away.

“Pressure from the outside continues to increase on Beijing as a result of the work of journalists all over the world.”

On Sunday, Peng met with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Following the call, the IOC issued a statement stating that Peng appeared to be in good health.

The tennis star had “thanked the International Olympic Committee for its concern over her well-being,” according to the IOC.

“She said that she is safe and well, living at her house in Beijing, but would like her privacy respected at this time,” the statement continued.

“She. This is a condensed version of the information.