Celia Walden, Piers Morgan’s wife, urges Susanna Reid to reinstate him on GMB.

Celia Walden, Piers Morgan’s wife, pleaded with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard to return her husband to GMB on Thursday morning.

Celia arrived on the ITV show to discuss her new book “Payday,” but with Ofcom’s ruling yesterday, the conversation quickly moved to her husband.

Piers Morgan’s inflammatory statements regarding the Duchess of Sussex, which attracted more than 50,000 complaints, were found not to be in violation of the broadcasting rules by Ofcom.

“This was a delicately balanced decision,” Ofcom stated in a statement. We recognize the strong public outcry to Mr Morgan’s statements, which were potentially hurtful and disrespectful to viewers.

“However, we gave due consideration to freedom of expression. Broadcasters are allowed to feature unpopular viewpoints as part of legitimate public debate under our guidelines, and the forceful rebuttal to Mr Morgan from other commentators gave crucial context for viewers.

“However, we’ve urged ITV to be more cautious in the future when it comes to programming that discusses mental health and suicide. To ensure that viewers are appropriately protected, ITV may consider using timely warnings or signposting of support services.”

Mr Morgan was “ecstatic” after the decision, according to Celia, who requested Susanna to take him off her hands.

Piers could storm into the premises at any moment, Celia joked, and advised bosses to have security ready.

Susanna stated that she was in contact with Mr Morgan and considered him a “friend,” but she inquired as to what he planned to do next.

“He’s got some irons in the fire, I don’t think he’ll be kicking about the house for much longer,” Celia explained.

“It’s been a challenge; we don’t really dispute because we’re both too preoccupied with our own lives, but it’s been an odd few months.”

“He used to work so hard on the show that he’d come home and collapse on the couch.”

“Well, we all know he’s not coming back,” Susanna remarked.

Celia, on the other hand, remarked, “Well, whenever you want him back, he’s available, let me know.”