Celebs watch Netflix drama Sex/Life, making Gogglebox fans cringe.

On Friday evening, Gogglebox viewers were left cringing after watching the episode with their parents.

Viewers of Channel Four’s celebrity edition of the show were left feeling quite embarrassed as scenes from the upcoming Netflix drama Sex/Life were shown.

Some of the celebrities appeared to be uncomfortable as the risqué plot unfolded.

Maureen Lipman and Denise Van Outen, among the cast members who were charged with viewing the racy drama in their living rooms, were among the stars who were quick to react in horror to what they were seeing on TV.

Sex/Life is a Netflix original film about a married woman named Billie who becomes obsessed with her wild sex life before she settled down, which leads her to rekindle her love for her bad boy ex Brad, just as her husband Cooper reads her online journal about everything she used to do, according to Chronicle Live.

Cooper tries to summon the confidence to speak to his wife’s old flame during one of the sequences in which the two men share a shower in the gym.

If you’ve seen the episode in question, you’ll notice that Adam Demos, who plays Brad, is featured in a full frontal shot.

And that was the spectacle that the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox saw, which elicited some amusing reactions.

Denise, the former host of Big Breakfast, and Anne-Marie, the pop diva, were both left speechless while watching the show, with Denise sitting next to her other half and Anne-Marie sharing a sofa with Ed Sheeran.

Martine McCutcheon, who was fanning herself, joked, “It’s the weather!” Many fans at home were quick to respond on Twitter, with many cringing at the prospect of viewing the show with their parents on Friday.

“Watching Sex/Life on Gogglebox with my f**king parents is awful,” one wrote, while another tweeted, “Watching Gogglebox with my f**king parents and they take out Sex/Life.”

After hearing so much about the moment, a third person said, “I’ve been wondering all week what the shower scene in Sex/Life is all about, after.” The summary comes to a close.