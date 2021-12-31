Celebrity makeovers in 2021 including Emmerdale, The Chase, and Corrie stars.

Celebrity makeovers have been on the rise in 2021.

Emmerdale, Gogglebox, and Coronation Street stars have all wowed fans by sharing fresh looks with their fans.

Over the last 12 months, our favorite celebrities have changed hairstyles, revealed remarkable weight reduction, and had dramatic cosmetic surgery treatments.

As we approach the end of the year, we take a look back at some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations from the previous 12 months.

Westbrook, Danniella

In October, the Eastenders actress debuted her new look, which included the results of a number of cosmetic surgeries.

The 47-year-old has previously spoken out about her drug addiction troubles, revealing that the bones in her face were “rotting” as a result of her cocaine using.

Danniella had her jaw totally rebuilt, as well as botox and fillers in several facial areas.

She dazzled fans when she shared a photo of her new look with her 68.1k Instagram followers on a night out in Liverpool, but she has since been treated at Aintree Hospital for a sinus infection.

Labbett, Mark

Back in May, the Beast flaunted his trim figure as he showcased the effects of his amazing weight-loss program.

Mark tipped the scales at 29 stone in 2003, but after losing weight, he currently weighs 19 stone.

Mark has adopted a new healthy lifestyle and shares his progress with his supporters on social media on a daily basis.

After modifying his lifestyle, The Chaser hopes to’squeeze into’ a size XL pair of trousers.

Rylan Clark is a member of the Rylan Clark band

Rylan Clark shocked fans when he announced in November that he was getting rid of his signature veneers.

The former X Factor judge, who is known for his toothy grin, said his face was still swollen after surgery in November.

Rylan finally showcased his new pearly whites in a teaser film on Instagram stories, where he flashed his new smile for a few seconds while using a fuzzy filter.

Warner, Izzi

With regular posts throughout the year, the popular Gogglebox personality astounded followers by showing them the results of her weight loss.

