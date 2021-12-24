Celebrity line-up, time, and professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special.

Strictly Come Dancing is back for an all-star Christmas special, with six new celebrity contestants vying for the title of Christmas Champion 2021.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-themed performance in the hopes of impressing the judges, including Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will present the show.

Adrian Chiles with his professional partner Jowita Przystal; Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima; Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell; Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk; Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones; Moira Stuart and Alja korjanec are among those taking to the ballroom this year.

Adrian Chiles is a journalist and broadcaster. He has hosted a variety of TV series for the BBC and ITV, including football, business, documentaries, and chat shows. Adrian is also a BBC Radio 5 Live presenter.

Anne-Marie is a platinum-selling pop vocalist who has won numerous awards. She has been nominated for nine BRIT Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist on nine occasions. Anne-Marie released her critically praised second studio album, ‘Therapy,’ in 2021, as well as her debut book, You Deserve Better, and became a successful coach on ITV’s The Voice.

Moira Stuart is a multi-award-winning newsreader and TV and radio program host. Her radio and television career spans five decades.

Jay Blades MBE is a furniture restorer and presenter who specializes in modern furniture. Jay Blades’ Home Fix, Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop, Money For Nothing, and The Repair Shop are some of his most well-known shows.

Fred Sirieix is a television personality, novelist, and maître d’hôtel who is most known for his participation on Channel 4’s First Dates and its spin-off, First Dates Hotel.

Mel is a television and radio host, as well as an actor, comedian, and writer. She’s hosted Children in Need, Let It Shine, and Eurovision – You Decide for the BBC.

What time is the Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing?

The Christmas special will begin with a group performance that will include the celebs and their professional partners, as well as some of their fellow Strictly pros.

There will be plenty of music, as well as dancing, with two performances from. “The summary has come to an end.”