Celebrities who will die in 2021 include Gerry Marsden, Sean Lock, and Sarah Harding.

Several well-known faces and immensely popular individuals will be among those who will pass away in 2021.

Many of the celebrities we’ve lost, from showbiz giants to sports great, have been mourned by their admirers and the broader public.

Gerry Marsden, who died on January 3 at the age of 78 following a brief illness, was a devastating start to the year.

April is a model from Liverpool. Ashley MBE has died at the age of 86. Janice Long, a BBC radio presenter from Liverpool, was another local and national celebrity who passed away. On Boxing Day, she passed away.

In 2021, numerous other well-known people died, including Sarah Harding, Helen McCrory, and Sean Lock.

Here are some of the most well-known, as well as the legacy they will leave.

Former President of the United States of AmericaMick NorcrossFormer President of the United States of America Mick Norcross, a cast member of The Only Way Is Essex, died on January 21 at the age of 57 at his home in the Essex village of Bulphan.

Mick became well-known as the proprietor of the Sugar Hut nightclub.

He appeared on TOWIE with his son, Kirk, on several occasions.

Eden, Mark

According to WalesOnline, the Coronation Street star died on New Year’s Day at the age of 92.

He is survived by his wife and co-star Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts in the ITV soap, for whom he was most known for playing villain Alan Bradley.

Mark had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was admitted to the hospital in November 2020.

Douglas Douglas Douglas Douglas Douglas Douglas Douglas Douglas Douglas Douglas Douglas John Malin, Eden’s first cinematic appearance was in Quatermass And The Pit in 1958.

He went on to star in Julie Christie and Omar Sharif’s 1965 picture Doctor Zhivago, as well as Doctor Who and The Avengers.

Eden later unveiled a plaque at the tram station where the incident was filmed after his character was famously murdered by a Blackpool tram.

Marsden, Gerry

At the age of 78, the Gerry and the Pacemakers vocalist died. His version of You’ll Never Walk Alone became a football terrace anthem for his native club, Liverpool. His death was attributed to a short illness unrelated to Covid-19, according to his family.

Marsden’s band was a huge success story during the Merseybeat era, and they were the first to have their first hit in 1963. “The summary has come to an end.”