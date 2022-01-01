Celebrities who turned down New Year’s Honours and returned them.

This year’s New Year’s Honours list recognized 1,278 people.

The awards are exceptional honors bestowed on individuals in recognition of their great achievements throughout the country.

Medical professionals, fundraisers, and volunteers, as well as a few celebrities, all made the list this year.

Tesco, Waitrose, Amazon, and Smyths Toys have issued warnings to customers, advising them not to use certain products.

Mel B, Kate Garraway, Daniel Craig, Katie Piper, and June Brown and Bill Roache from the soap operas all made the cut this year.

However, a lot of celebrities turned down the opportunity when it was offered to them.

Nigella Lawson, a TV chef, to Dawn French and