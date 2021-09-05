Celebrities such as Alesha Dixon and Ant and Dec have paid homage to Sarah Harding, who died at the age of 39.

Marie’s death after a fight with breast cancer brought “great grief,” according to a message on the singer’s Instagram page.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has regrettably passed away today,” she added. Many of you are aware of Sarah’s cancer fight and how she fought valiantly from the time she was diagnosed until her death.

“This morning, she slipped away softly. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah, and knowing she was loved gave her immense strength and comfort.

“I know she doesn’t want to be known for her battle with this horrible disease; instead, she was a brilliant sparkling star, and I hope that’s how she’ll be remembered.

Fearne Cotton was one of the people who commented on Sarah Harding’s mother’s Instagram post announcing her death.

“Oh my god, I’m very sad to hear this,” Cotton wrote. I’m sending my my condolences and support to your family. She was always pleasant to be around and a lot of fun. I’m deeply saddened by your loss. “My prayers and love are with you.”

“Fly high beautiful Sarah xx,” Ian ‘H’ Watkins of Steps wrote on the page. I’m going to miss you xx

“Heartbroken,” Danielle Lloyd said.

Alan Carr wrote on Instagram, “Such sad news.” Heartbreaking.”

Alesha Dixon, a singer and talent show judge, described her as “a bright dazzling light!” Sarah, may you rest in peace. Thank you, angel, for your love and kindness.”

“Dearest Sarah,” Lisa Snowdon said. RIP.”

“I am very sorry for your loss, this is heartbreaking,” Natasha Hamilton of Atomic Kitten said. All of you are in my thoughts x”

“This is very sad,” former TOWIE actress Jess Wright said. I’m deeply sorry for your loss and extend my condolences. x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x

“Such sad news,” singer Amelle Berrabah, well known as a member of the Sugababes, said.

