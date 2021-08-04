Celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The celebrities who will compete in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series have been unveiled.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak last year, Strictly had to make significant alterations to the show.

The concert was cut short, there was no studio audience, and they couldn’t go to the famed Blackpool Tower like they usually did.

Shirley Ballas teasingly says The line-up for Strictly Come Dancing is the best ever.

The series this year will have some limits, but an audience is expected to be permitted back into the studio, and it will be lengthier than the series in 2020.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel will return as judges, although Bruno Tonioli has been replaced by Anton Du Beke owing to coronavirus restrictions.

“My loves,” Anton said. I can’t express how excited I am to be slipping into Bruno’s shoes for the next season of Strictly.”

Bruno Tonioli was likewise unable to compete in the 2020 series due to coronavirus limitations.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return as presenters for the season in 2021.

This is a list of the celebrities who will be appearing at this year’s show.

The following is the complete list of celebrity contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher is a British actor. Webb, Robert Odudu, AJ The following is a complete list of professional dancers for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 season: Korjanec, Alja Dowden, Amy Buswell, Dianne Pernice, Giovanni Gorka Marquez is a Colombian actress. Graziano Di Prima (Graziano Di Prima) Radebe, Johannes Karen Hauer is a well-known author. Katya Jones is a model and actress. Luba Mushtuk is a member of the Mushtuk family. Nadiya Bychkova is a Russian actress. Xu, Nancy Neil Jones is a musician from the United Kingdom. Mabuse, Oti