Celebrities from the United Kingdom who are expecting babies in 2021.

It was only a matter of time after a series of lockdowns until we saw a baby boom or two.

In the past year, a number of well-known celebrities have welcomed new infants into the world.

A number of Royals have arrived, including Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, who are among the prominent new parents.

Pete Sandiford of Gogglebox delights followers by revealing the baby’s name in a birthday post.

This year, many celebrities from all around the world have added to their families, but we look at some of the UK celebrities who have shared their new bundles of joy with the world.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

Stacey received the most wonderful birthday present when her first-born daughter came on her special day.

On October 5, Stacey’s daughter Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash was born to her and her fiance Joe Swash.

The Loose Women panelist is candid about her personal life on social media, and she was quick to share the news with her followers.

She already has two children, Rex, 2, whom she shares with Joe, as well as Zach and Leighton, whom she inherited from prior relationships.

Michael O’Neill and Danielle Lloyd

Danielle Lloyd, who already had a brood of boys, became the latest celebrity to give birth to her first daughter.

She liked the name Rose as well, but after seeing Stacey Solomon choose it, she decided to go with something else.

Autumn Rose O’Neill was born to Danielle and Michael on November 12th.

Danielle and her husband Michael already have a four-year-old boy named Ronnie, so this is their second child.

Jamie and Frida Redknapp are a couple.

Jamie Redknapp and his new wife Frida have a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.

When the new parents announced his birth on social media, they congratulated the nurses at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Jamie penned: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp; we’re head over heels in love, and mum is doing fantastically well. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the outstanding doctors and staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals. I can’t wait for him to meet my sons.” Paige Yeomans and Pete Sandiford Pete, the star of Gogglebox, confirmed his pregnancy at the 2021 NTA Awards. “Summary concludes,” he remarked.