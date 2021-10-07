Celebrate National Noodle Day 2021 with This Spicy Noodle Recipe.

Noodles are popular among people of all ages not only because they are simple to prepare, but also because they allow people to be creative with their toppings rather than adhering to the standard selections. People have been turning to instant noodles or ramen as a quick, “rescue” dinner when they run out of groceries for years. Noodles have been incorporated into nearly every meal imaginable, from pizzas to salads.

Noodle fans will rejoice to learn that a day has been set aside to encourage them to consume more noodles in a variety of formats.

The dish that foodies can’t get enough of is honored on National Noodle Day, which happens on Oct. 6.

Check out this recipe to commemorate the occasion and be amazed by the food. Pad Kee Mao, or Drunken Noodles, is a Thai noodle dish that originated in Thailand. (Hot Thai Chicken is the source of this recipe.) Ingredients: Use shrimp and fresh rice noodles to make this dish. Carrots, broccoli, baby corn, long beans, and straw mushrooms are excellent additions to the recipe. Depending on your culinary preferences, you can eliminate some of these add-ons and replace them with alternatives. If you don’t like shrimp or are allergic to it, eggs or chicken can be substituted. For the hot paste, two huge red spur chilis are required. You’ll also need four to five garlic cloves. Golden mountain sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, young peppercorns, fingerroot, and holy basil make up the rest of the components.

Procedure: Using a mortar, make a rough paste with all of the garlic and chiles. Cook the shrimp, chicken, and eggs in a shallow pan. Combine the chili garlic paste with the rest of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped vegetables and all of the herbs. Fry until the sauce is absorbed and the noodles are slightly browned, then add the noodles, sauce, and sugar to the sautéed mixture. Cook for a few more minutes after adding the leafy greens and holy basil. Now the food is ready to eat.