CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Calls Sean Hannity Out for Making a “False” Vaccine Claim.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, responded directly to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity’s comments about immunizations on Friday.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Walensky was shown a recording of Sean Hannity addressing COVID-19 immunizations and told his audience that “the research says the vaccine will not necessarily protect you.” It doesn’t seem to be protecting many people.”

The CDC director noted that unvaccinated people account for the majority of current COVID hospitalizations, and that there are more than 85 million people in the United States who are eligible for vaccination but have not received it.

“I just want to be clear with viewers,” Melber stated before presenting the Hannity footage. I’m not playing it because it’s dependable; rather, I’m playing it to allow you the opportunity to address it — on the record, CDC.”

“Your response?” he asked Walensky after the video.

“My goal is to provide the American people with factual information,” Walensky stated.

“This is the most up-to-date information. “The vast majority of people in this nation who are getting COVID, who are presenting up in hospitals with COVID, and who are now dying from COVID have not had this vaccine,” she stated.

“Over 85 million people in this nation are eligible for a vaccine but aren’t getting it – or haven’t had it yet,” Walensky continued.

When people have more information about vaccines, Walensky believes they will opt to take them.

“So if someone says or repeats that, because that’s how things work, if they say, ‘Well, I heard the vaccine doesn’t quote-unquote protect you,’ the CDC’s perspective of that belief or claim is that it’s false?” Melber said.

Walensky stated, “I believe that is false.” “In fact, even if you are one of the breakthrough cases, I believe your disease will be significantly milder than if you did not get the vaccine.”

During a conversation with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday concerning his handling of the epidemic and the recent launch of a monoclonal antibody treatment center, Hannity made the first remarks.

“The CDC has stated unequivocally that even fully vaccinated persons will not be protected from COVID,” Hannity continued. This is a condensed version of the information.