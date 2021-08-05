CCTV captures a brazen distraction strategy used by ‘friendly’ criminals.

Two bold burglars traveled from the Midlands to Liverpool to hug and dance with drinkers while taking their wallets and phones.

Abdul Boychaala, 30, and Hussen Ehab, 26, preyed primarily on students, pretending to be inebriated in order to distract their victims.

After locking legs and throwing their victims off balance, the pair snatched cellphones from their victims’ pockets and walked away.

The victims were frequently unaware that their phones had been stolen until long after Boychaala and Ehab had left the scene, as they were distracted by the sudden – and seemingly pleasant – attention.

The criminals were sentenced to prison last Friday for seven counts of theft in Nottingham, as well as a copycat crime in Liverpool while on their way to Merseyside.

This occurred on September 13, and there were several additional situations in which the victims did not report the thefts at first.

Between January 18 and February 1 last year, Boychaala and Ehab terrorized Nottingham, often in the early hours of the morning, preying on the inebriated.

At Nottingham Crown Court, they were each sentenced to 28 months in prison.

“Boychaala and Ehab are brazen and calculated crooks who were led by their own greed and irresponsibility to commit a succession of very severe offences,” Nottinghamshire Police Detective Constable Richard Evans said.

“Their favored tactic may have appeared awkward at first, but it was a finely-honed and successful distraction strategy that enabled them to steal mobile phones worth thousands of pounds.

“This wrongdoing occurred on a regular basis as the couple gained confidence in their ability to get away with what they had been doing.

“What they hadn’t counted on was Nottinghamshire Police’s tenacity, as well as the city’s comprehensive CCTV network, which helps to keep people safe in Nottingham city centre. We were able to establish such an overwhelming case against these two men by properly scrutinizing the facts and witness testimony that they had no alternative but to plead guilty.

