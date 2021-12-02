CBP apprehends 70 Venezuelans as the number of people crossing the border rises amid the country’s turmoil.

On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) captured a group of 70 unauthorized migrants in Texas’ Big Bend National Park, which the agency said were mostly from Venezuela.

The park is located in West Texas, some 300 miles southeast of El Paso, on a section of the border. Over 200 migrants have been seen by authorities in Big Bend since November 25, a symptom of the ongoing migration problem, which saw over 164,000 reported interactions in October.

While the 164,000 total is higher than any other monthly statistic reported between October 2019 and February 2021, it reflects a decrease in the number of crossings reported from July’s high of approximately 214,000 migrants.

The decrease in encounters coincided with Vice President Kamala Harris’s announcement on July 29 of a strategy aimed at addressing the core causes of migration overseas by supporting humanitarian needs and establishing a task force to combat corruption.

Harris’ plan concentrates on the northern triangle of Central America, which includes El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, and is home to more than half of the migrants intercepted by CBP. However, while the number of migrants arriving from this region has decreased, the number of persons crossing the border from Venezuela has increased.

The number of Venezuelans encountered by CBP at the southern border has increased month after month since July. In July, the service dealt with approximately 6,100 migrants. In October, the total number of contacts surpassed 13,400.

Since former president and leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Hugo Chavez gained office in 1999, the Venezuelan economy has been in decline. While Chavez’s programs were designed to alleviate inequality and assist the poor, the Harvard Gazette claimed that they instead led to the country’s economic downfall, with widespread corruption in his administration.

Under the leadership of current president and Socialist Party leader Nicolás Maduro, the economy has remained unstable, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Refugees reported today that the country is facing “violence, insecurity, and threats, as well as a lack of food, medicine, and essential services.”

Venezuela has already housed tens of thousands of refugees from the region.