Cavapoo, who doesn’t want to go for a walk in the rain, puts up a cute show of defiance.

A cavapoo who refuses to take a walk in the rain has begun staging charming demonstrations against her owner.

Maisie, a one-year-old, demonstrates her aversion to going outside by starfishing on all fours – and her ‘tantrums’ have been captured on camera.

Maisie has always disliked poor weather, and one of her greatest fears is rain.

When her owner Rachel NG, 25, pulls her rain jacket from the closet, she knows it can only mean one thing: she’ll do anything she can to avoid going for a walk.

Maisie can be seen starfishing on all fours, paws outstretched, clinging to the floor, frantic not to go outdoors, in the video.

Rachel, who adopted Maisie in June of last year, puts her on a leash and is gently attempting to get her up and moving – but the dog is adamant.

Rachel, a Harpenden, Hertfordshire-based management consultant, said: “To be honest, I know she’s just lazy and doesn’t want to go out on occasion.

“But it’s usually tied to putting on a raincoat, since she knows the weather is awful when it comes out.

“Her renowned trick to get out of a rainy walk is the starfish, and it always makes me giggle – she is a one-of-a-kind pup.”