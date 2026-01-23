Caution Urged as Flood Risk Heightens Across Scotland

Scotland remains on high alert as flood warnings and severe weather conditions continue to affect large parts of the country. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued three flood warnings, with 12 additional alerts in place, signaling a heightened risk of flooding due to heavy rainfall and melting snow.

Ongoing Weather Warnings and Disruptions

The regions most at risk include Newton Stewart and Whitesands in Dumfries and Galloway, and the Churchill Barriers in Orkney. In addition to flood concerns, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain, which are expected to impact north-western Scotland through Monday morning. Wind warnings will remain in effect until 10 AM, while the rain warning extends until 8 AM.

David Morgan, Sepa’s flood duty manager, emphasized the compounded risks, stating that the combination of heavy rainfall and the thawing of snow increases the likelihood of significant flooding, especially in Dumfries and Galloway and other northern and western areas. “Driving conditions will be very difficult at times,” Morgan warned, urging the public to take extra precautions.

As temperatures rise, the risk of flooding is amplified by the melting snow, which will combine with persistent rain to flood low-lying areas and disrupt transport infrastructure. The public is encouraged to stay informed by checking the latest flood warnings from Sepa and other official sources.

Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist, further explained that the UK will see a shift in weather patterns as milder Atlantic air moves in, bringing rain instead of snow. Despite the end of wintry conditions, the mix of snowmelt and rainfall presents a significant flood risk in various regions.

Response and Community Resilience

The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room, which has been meeting daily since last week, continues to coordinate the response with local agencies. Justice Secretary Angela Constance confirmed that schools in Highland are expected to reopen on Monday, while Aberdeenshire Council announced the conclusion of its major incident declaration. However, the council remains on heightened alert due to ongoing weather challenges and the potential for further flooding as snow continues to melt.

“The extraordinary weather conditions we’ve faced in the past two weeks have far exceeded our normal winter maintenance operations,” said Aberdeenshire Chief Executive Jim Savege. He praised the resilience of the community, highlighting the efforts of waste management teams, farmers, contractors, and local responders. “While we have stood down the major incident, we remain vigilant and prepared for more weather disruptions,” Savege added.

Disruptions are also being felt on the roads, with the A92 closed in both directions at Portlethen and the A83 at Rest