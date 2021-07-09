Cauliflowers develop their shape according to scientific studies.

If you’ve ever wondered how and why cauliflowers get their distinctive shape, now you can find out, thanks to a collaboration between plant scientists and mathematicians.

Cauliflowers are actually buds that are supposed to become flowers but are never able to do so, according to the results, which were published in Science.

Instead of flowering, mathematical modeling mixed with plant biology revealed that cauliflowers evolve into stems, which then attempt to flower again.

The cauliflower we know is the consequence of this chain reaction, which results in stems upon stems emerging.

The brief entry of buds into a flowering stage has been shown to have a substantial effect on their functioning, allowing them to grow without leaves and reproduce practically indefinitely, unlike normal stems.

One of the mathematicians behind the project is Assistant Professor Etienne Farcot of the University of Nottingham.

“This emergent mechanism may finally be explained after over a decade of joint work from a multidisciplinary and worldwide team of researchers,” he said.

“While most plants have a geometric organization in spirals along main and secondary axes (known as phyllotaxis), cauliflowers have an atypical phyllotaxis with a myriad of spirals nested throughout a vast scale.

“Until recently, it has remained a mystery how such a fractal self-similar organization originates from developmental pathways.

“We discovered that curd self-similarity emerges because developing plant tissues fail to become flowers but maintain the “memory” of their fleeting passage in a floral state by combining experimental analysis in an Arabidopsis thaliana cauliflower-like mutant with mathematical modeling.

“Understanding this genetic mutation could aid plant scientists in optimizing the growth of related plants,” says the researcher.