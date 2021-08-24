Cattle herder is mauled to death by a huge crocodile, who drags his body under water.

A massive crocodile attacked and murdered a livestock herder in India on Sunday as he stood along the banks of a river.

The tragedy occurred along the Narmada River in Gujarat’s western state. Ramji Rabari, 52, was named as the victim by local media. When the crocodile pounced on the victim, a resident of Limodara village, he was grazing his livestock alongside the river.

Rajubhai Rabari, a villager who had accompanied Ramji, said he was there when the large reptile attacked the victim.

Rajubhai ran to inform the other villagers, but by the time they arrived, the crocodile had vanished. The crocodile pulled the victim under the water after murdering him, according to The Indian Express.

Ramji’s body was discovered about two hours later as villagers initiated a search on boats.

According to The Times of India, the forest department was contacted, and an investigation into the occurrence was initiated.

“Ramji died as a result of serious injuries and blood loss…

We’ve put up notice boards asking people to be cautious and stay away from the water. We’ll start a campaign to raise public awareness once more. “On the banks of the Narmada river, there are 16 villages,” Netrang Range forest officer in-charge Sarfaraz Ganchi told local media.

According to the officer, the victim’s family would receive approximately $5,400 in compensation.

“Crocodiles are routinely sighted on the river bank and in the water by villagers,” said Rajubhai Ahir, a resident of Ladwavad.

Ramji may not have noticed the crocodiles in the river since he did not read the notice board.”

Gujarat is home to a plethora of crocodiles, which have increased in number in recent years. However, there haven’t been many incidents of crocodile attacks in the state.

Two crocodiles were captured on camera in June attempting to tear a deceased man’s body apart in the Narmada river in Vadodara district. Some fishermen had seen two crocodiles pulling something in the river on the day of the incident. They were astonished to discover that the reptiles were clutching a human body in their jaws when they sought to get a closer look. The body of the man was later recovered by police and forest officials, according to The Times of India at the time.