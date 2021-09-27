Cats and kittens found abandoned in a crate with no food or water.

According to an animal sanctuary in Indiana, a group of 15 cats and kittens were cruelly abandoned in an overcrowded container.

On Sunday, Muncie Animal Care and Services (MACS) discovered the abandoned animals near Reynard Road, near a river.

The cats and kittens were left without food and water, were crammed together, and some were only one week old, according to the report.

However, the shelter has stated that it is overflowing with more than 100 cats and is now looking for adopters.

“The shelter is already over capacity by 100 cats,” MACS noted in a Sunday Facebook post (we have 400 cats in our care). Reclaim fees have been waived, and adoption fees are just $5.

“We are doing everything we can to assist every animal, but the community must also play a role. Please have your pets fixed or spayed.”

“Putting any animal in a cage with nothing to eat or drink is cruel and barbaric, and anyone who does it should be held accountable,” the Facebook message said (sic).

“Anyone with knowledge is encouraged to come to the shelter during business hours and complete a witness statement.”

MACS also stated that it was in desperate need of litter pans, food bowls, wet and dry cat food, blankets, and toys, among other things.

Since the cats and kittens were abandoned, a GoFundMe campaign was set up, and as of Monday morning, it has raised $825 out of a $1,500 goal.

MACS has been contacted for comment by this website.

